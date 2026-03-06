CPM drops Sarin, two MLAs in Palakkad district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee on Thursday finalised its assembly poll candidate list, excluding P Sarin, who joined the party ahead of the Palakkad by-election and contested as the LDF candidate. The leadership has asked him to focus on organisational work. The party is yet to zero in on its candidate from the constituency.

In Palakkad district, sitting MLAs K Babu (Nenmara) and K D Prasenan (Alathur) have been dropped. Former Nenmara panchayat president K Preman will contest from Nenmara, while Palakkad district panchayat president T N Sasi has been fielded in Alathur.