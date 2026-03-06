Drug racketeers ‘recruit’ migrant labourers with big-money offers in Kerala

KOCHI: Five years ago, when a 21-year-old Saikia, from Assam, stepped off a train in Kochi, he carried the familiar hopes of thousands of migrant workers – a steady job, stable income, and a better future for his family. He found work at a restaurant, earned modest wages, and sent money home. But in the months that followed, he witnessed a parallel world thriving quietly within migrant labour networks.

A friend who had arrived with him quit his job and began selling ganja and other drugs. Within three years, his fortunes transformed – he built a large house in Assam, purchased land, and became a symbol of success in his village.

“Whenever I go home, people ask why I shouldn’t do what he did. They see his success and expect the same from me. There is pressure from my family. They believe this is the fastest way to secure our future,” Saikia said.

His dilemma reflects a troubling trend uncovered in a TNIE investigation: a structured recruitment pipeline drawing vulnerable migrant workers into Kochi’s drug trade, driven by profit, peer influence, and organised handlers operating behind the scenes.

The growing recruitment of migrant workers into drug distribution is reflected in rising arrests across Kochi. In 2024, Kochi city police arrested 103 migrant workers under the NDPS Act. The number rose to 176 in 2025, and at the current pace, many officials opined that it could cross 200 this year. Most of those arrested are from West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Interviews with migrant workers point to the presence of informal recruiters – identfying youngsters facing financial hardship and offer to help them find jobs in Kerala.