Drug racketeers ‘recruit’ migrant labourers with big-money offers in Kerala

KOCHI: Five years ago, when a 21-year-old Saikia, from Assam, stepped off a train in Kochi, he carried the familiar hopes of thousands of migrant workers – a steady job, stable income, and a better future for his family. He found work at a restaurant, earned modest wages, and sent money home. But in the months that followed, he witnessed a parallel world thriving quietly within migrant labour networks.
A friend who had arrived with him quit his job and began selling ganja and other drugs. Within three years, his fortunes transformed – he built a large house in Assam, purchased land, and became a symbol of success in his village.
“Whenever I go home, people ask why I shouldn’t do what he did. They see his success and expect the same from me. There is pressure from my family. They believe this is the fastest way to secure our future,” Saikia said.
His dilemma reflects a troubling trend uncovered in a TNIE investigation: a structured recruitment pipeline drawing vulnerable migrant workers into Kochi’s drug trade, driven by profit, peer influence, and organised handlers operating behind the scenes.
The growing recruitment of migrant workers into drug distribution is reflected in rising arrests across Kochi. In 2024, Kochi city police arrested 103 migrant workers under the NDPS Act. The number rose to 176 in 2025, and at the current pace, many officials opined that it could cross 200 this year. Most of those arrested are from West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.
Interviews with migrant workers point to the presence of informal recruiters – identfying youngsters facing financial hardship and offer to help them find jobs in Kerala.
Tanmoy, from West Bengal’s Jhargram district, said one such recruiter returned home after working in Kerala for many years and displayed sudden financial success.
“He built a house, bought shops, and shifted his family to Kolkata. People believed he became successful through his work in Kerala. Many parents approached him to send their sons for jobs,” Tanmoy said.
The recruiter arranged travel, accommodation, and employment. But after workers settled in Kerala, some were gradually introduced to drug distribution through intermediaries linked to organised supply networks.
“At first, we work regular jobs. Later, agents approach us. They promise easy money and steady customers. Slowly, people get pulled into it,” he said.
The financial incentive is stark. Migrant workers typically earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 a month. Drug peddling can generate several times that amount. In one recent case, Kochi police seized Rs 1.2 lakh in cash – money suspected to have been earned entirely through drug sales – from a migrant worker arrested for drug peddling.
“The profit margin is very high. That is what attracts them,” a senior police officer said.
Recruitment also takes place within migrant clusters, labour camps, and workplaces. Workers are introduced to the trade through friends, co-workers, or intermediaries connected to suppliers. Some migrants said they were directly approached and offered a share of the profits.
“They tell us customers will come automatically through migrant networks. They promise good income. For people struggling financially, it becomes difficult to ignore,” said Manas, a migrant worker from Odisha.
Senior police officers said the drug networks operate in multiple layers, insulating those at the top and complicating enforcement efforts.
“When we arrest a peddler, he usually knows only his immediate contact. The supply chain is structured in layers, making it difficult to identify the main operators,” a senior officer said.
While enforcement has intensified, dismantling recruitment pipelines remains a major challenge, especially when handlers operate across state boundaries.
The trend has also created anxiety among migrant workers who depend on honest livelihoods. Amit Ghosh, a migrant worker from West Bengal who has lived in Kerala for several years, said the actions of a few are affecting the reputation of many.
(*Some names have been changed to protect identities)
Inside the network
Peer success stories pushing migrants towards illegal trade
Drug networks exploiting labour camps and migrant clusters
Layered supply chains shield major drug operators
Drug peddling offers income far beyond daily wages
Illegal trade tarnishing reputation of honest migrant workers