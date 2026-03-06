Flights between Kochi, West Asia continue amid disruptions

KOCHI: Flight operations between Kochi airport and several West Asian destinations continued on Wednesday, though services largely remain affected in the wake of ongoing tensions in the region.

A total of 22 services, including arrivals and departures, operated in the Kochi-West Asia sector on Thursday. Among the arrivals, flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Riyadh were listed.

Departures from Kochi to West Asian destinations also continued through the day.

Meanwhile, the Kochi airport will facilitate a special freighter flight to Abu Dhabi on Friday to transport a large consignment of fresh fruits and vegetables from Kerala. The cargo flight will be operated by National Airlines using a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft. The aircraft is expected to arrive at Kochi airport at 8am as a ferry flight from Abu Dhabi without cargo and is scheduled to depart at 11 am carrying export cargo to Abu Dhabi.

The shipment has been arranged by Fair Exports Pvt Ltd at Angamaly, and consists of approximately 12,000 packages weighing around 80,000 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The flight will operate with a crew of 10 members, and the consignment is bound for LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi.