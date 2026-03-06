G Sudhakaran refuses to budge on membership despite CPM cajoling

ALAPPUZHA: Senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran has reiterated his stance not to renew party membership despite efforts by the state leadership to make him reconsider his decision.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan personally called Sudhakaran over the phone in an attempt to pacify the latter. Govindan reportedly clarified that his recent remarks, including a ‘laugh’ in response to a media query, were not intended as a personal slight, and alleged that sections of the media wrongly reported the issue. He also urged Sudhakaran to renew his party membership.

However, Sudhakaran maintained his stand and informed the state secretary that he would not be renewing his membership.

Meanwhile, CPM general secretary M A Baby downplayed the developments, saying that Sudhakaran would not create difficulties for the party. He described Sudhakaran as a strength of the party and expressed confidence that nothing detrimental to the party would come from him.

Baby said Sudhakaran had only shared certain grievances, and urged the media not to exaggerate the matter. He added that the party would utilise Sudhakaran’s experience and capabilities in the upcoming elections, and that senior leaders, including himself, were in touch with him.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader K C Venugopal said no discussions had taken place between the Congress and Sudhakaran. He told reporters in Alappuzha that Sudhakaran should decide his future course of action on his own, and that the Congress would respond once a decision is made.