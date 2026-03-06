Kerala govt to issue order on land acquisition offices for Sabari rail next week

KOCHI: Proceedings are picking up in the case of the Angamaly- Erumeli Sabari Rail project, which had been in limbo for more than two decades.

However, the stakeholders, especially those whose land falls along the alignment of the project, are worried that things might get delayed due to the impending assembly elections. But, as per the revenue department, which has been tasked with setting up land acquisition offices and also appointing staff, the government order regarding the next step in the project will be issued next week.

“The elections have no bearing on the process of setting up land acquisition offices. The election dates have not been announced. However, we can assure that the GO regarding land acquisition offices will be issued next week after the cabinet meeting.

Things are happening, and there will be no delay in resumption of the acquisition of land for the project,” said an official with the revenue minister’s office. He pointed out that after the state government issued a notice citing its agreement to shoulder half the project cost, an administrative sanction was also issued regarding the land acquisition.

According to Jijo P, secretary of the Sabari Railway Action Council Federation, the assembly elections will have no effect on the project. “Things are moving on the right track, and there won’t be any more delays happening.