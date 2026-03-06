Kerala HC flags irregularities in contract for Global Conclave of Ayyappa Devotees

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday found that the awarding of the contract to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) for event management and infrastructure activities related to the Global Conclave of Ayyappa Devotees was done without inviting competitive quotations.

The court said, “Though, as per established procedures and manuals of the TDB, works and contracts are to be awarded through competitive quotations/tenders, the awarding of the contract to IIIC was done without inviting competitive quotations.”

The court observed that the financial discipline of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) leaves much to be desired. The records presently available indicate that substantial amounts have been committed and disbursed without vouchers and receipts and without sufficient clarity regarding the financial approvals obtained.

“There is serious slackness in recording the basis on which the expenditure was sanctioned and the safeguards adopted to ensure proper utilisation of funds. Such issues assume significance in the context of an institution entrusted with the administration of temple funds and contributions made by devotees,” the court said.

The magnitude of the amounts involved, the multiple sources from which funds were mobilised, and the manner in which advances appear to have been released without a transparent accounting framework prima facie indicate a disturbing lack of financial prudence and internal financial control.