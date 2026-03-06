Kerala moves to revive ‘jive’ juice unit, boosting hopes of pineapple farmers
KOCHI: The state government’s decision to revive the Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL), producers of the popular ‘Jive’ fruit juice, has ignited the hopes of pineapple farmers.
The government has allocated Rs 2 crore, which would help the VAFPCL unit, located at Nadukkara in Muvattupuzha, settle financial liabilities and avail fresh loan to revamp the plant. The plan is to replace the pineapple pulp machine, which stopped working seven years ago, and the tetrapack juice filling machine, the breakdown of which forced the unit to down shutters in February 2025.
“We have submitted a proposal to replace the machines. If it is approved, we will be able to process locally-grown pineapple. ‘Jive’ can be a big relief to farmers battling market fluctuations,” said Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) CEO Saji John, who is in charge of Vazhakulam Agro.
“The revival would cost an estimated Rs 35.5 crore. We are expecting a 50-year interest-free loan from the Union government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. If it is sanctioned, we will be able to reopen the unit in nine months,” said Saji John.
Launched in 1998, Jive grew as an international brand with high demand.
The factory, which launched commercial operations in 2000, could process 3,500kg of pineapples and 2,000kg of mangoes per hour. The unit procured 2,000 tonnes of pineapples from Vazhakulam market every week, and employed 130 people, a number that shrunk to 28 after its closure.