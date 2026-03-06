Kerala moves to revive ‘jive’ juice unit, boosting hopes of pineapple farmers

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to revive the Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL), producers of the popular ‘Jive’ fruit juice, has ignited the hopes of pineapple farmers.

The government has allocated Rs 2 crore, which would help the VAFPCL unit, located at Nadukkara in Muvattupuzha, settle financial liabilities and avail fresh loan to revamp the plant. The plan is to replace the pineapple pulp machine, which stopped working seven years ago, and the tetrapack juice filling machine, the breakdown of which forced the unit to down shutters in February 2025.

“We have submitted a proposal to replace the machines. If it is approved, we will be able to process locally-grown pineapple. ‘Jive’ can be a big relief to farmers battling market fluctuations,” said Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) CEO Saji John, who is in charge of Vazhakulam Agro.