Kerala vlogger lends wings to dreams of Haryana’s underprivileged kids

MALAPPURAM: Under the harsh sun of rural Haryana, where many children trade textbooks for tools long before they learn to write their names, a new story is unfolding. It did not begin in a boardroom or with a grand blueprint, but on the road, through the lens of a travel vlogger who could not ignore what he saw.

For Malappuram native P T Muhammed Saqafi, better known as Vlogger Ustad, the faces of children working in distant villages stayed with him long after the camera was switched off.

Today, those journeys have taken shape as Sukoon, a residential school that is giving dozens of underprivileged children something they were once denied: a classroom, a bed to sleep in, and the simple dignity of an education. Along with children from nearby villages in Haryana, Muhammed has brought dozens of students from remote regions in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand. Many of them were children he encountered during his travels as a vlogger. At Sukoon, students are provided free education, food and accommodation. The institution runs entirely on crowdfunding, sustained by contributions from well-wishers.

Through the initiative, Muhammed aims to offer quality education to children who might otherwise be forced into child labour, giving them a chance to rewrite their futures. He began travel vlogging nearly two and a half years ago. His journeys took him deep into remote villages across north India, where he witnessed children working in fields during school hours for meagre wages that were vital for their families’ survival.