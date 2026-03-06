Mohammed Shiyas push adds new twists to Congress seat calculus

KOCHI: In the run-up to the assembly election, the Congress in Ernakulam district finds itself navigating a delicate and increasingly complicated candidate selection exercise, with internal discussions intensifying across several constituencies.

Party sources say the immediate trigger for the churn is the effort to find a suitable constituency for District Congress president Mohammed Shiyas — a move that many leaders believe has unsettled the traditional political and community balance in the district. “There is a feeling that the leadership’s insistence to accommodate Shiyas has complicated the process,” a senior Congress leader said. “The moment you disturb long-standing community equations, it’ll have ripple effects in several constituencies.”

One of the proposals under discussion is fielding Shiyas in Kochi. However, the idea has reportedly met with strong reservations from sections of the Latin Catholic leadership. For decades, Kochi has largely been represented by leaders from the community, and church leaders and community representatives have informally conveyed their concerns.

According to party estimates, Kochi has nearly one lakh Christian voters, a substantial portion of them from the Latin Catholic community, while the Muslim population is estimated between 30,000–40,000. “In Kochi, the community traditionally expects representation.

Any deviation from that practice can lead to unease,” a senior functionary said. Within the party, some leaders believe a consensus candidate from the Latin Catholic community could help maintain stability in Kochi. The name of senior leader Henry Austin has been mentioned in internal discussions.