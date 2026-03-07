1965 war hero Havildar (Signals) KG George passes away

KOCHI: Havildar K G George, a Vir Chakra awardee from the 1965 Indo-Pak war and the last living Vir Chakra recipient from the Corps of Signals, passed away Saturday morning at his residence in Kottayam. He was 95.

A soldier of the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade Signal Company, George had served as a lineman in the field during the 1965 operations. His gallantry during intense fighting in the Wagah sector earned him the Vir Chakra, one of India’s highest wartime gallantry awards.

According to the official citation, George displayed exceptional courage between September 6 and 10, 1965, when communication lines were repeatedly disrupted during heavy enemy shelling and air strafing.

Despite the persistent attacks, he continued to lead his section to restore crucial communication links for the brigade.

On the night of September 8–9, during a particularly intense enemy assault, George risked his life to establish a communication line between the Brigade Headquarters and the forward battalions. The link proved vital for coordination during the engagement.

“Notwithstanding risk to his life,” the citation notes, George successfully restored the line under hostile conditions, ensuring that frontline units remained connected with command.

For his courage and devotion to duty of a high order, he was awarded the Vir Chakra.

Fellow veterans remember George as a quiet but resolute soldier whose actions under fire helped maintain critical battlefield communications during the conflict.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be updated shortly.