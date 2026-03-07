Cashing in on cashew apples in Kerala

KANNUR: Production of Kerala’s version of feni is set to begin by mid-March. The iconic cashew-based liquor closely associated with Goa is more than just a beverage: it is a cultural symbol and a tourist attraction. Drawing inspiration from Goa’s success, Kerala is now preparing to carve out its own space with a locally produced variant that promises to benefit both farmers and the hospitality industry.

Payyavoor Service Cooperative Bank Ltd has secured official permission to manufacture the product under the brand name ‘K Feni’. The plant will manufacture around 1,000 litres daily in the initial phase. K Feni will contain 28% alcohol. Authorities involved in the project indicate that capacity will be scaled up subsequently, depending on demand and market response.

The ample availability of cashew apples in Kannur is expected to ease concerns over shortage of raw material.

K Feni will play an important role in strengthening the state’s tourism sector and also boost cashew farmers’ income, said bank president T M Joshi. “The project has already begun to receive an encouraging response from local farmers, many of whom have expressed strong support for the initiative. In the future, we plan to explore export opportunities abroad, with the belief that taking the product to the global stage will ensure maximum benefit for farmers, said Joshi, who has been working on the project for decades.

K Feni will reach consumers in convenient half-litre and one-litre bottles, making it accessible to a wide range of buyers. In the initial phase, the spirit will be marketed through Kerala State Beverages Corp (Bevco) outlets, ensuring a structured and regulated distribution network across the state.