CAT: Kerala Excise commissioner post only for IAS officers

KOCHI: In a setback to the state government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, has ruled that key posts such as excise commissioner, director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and director general of the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) are IAS cadre posts and can be held only by serving IAS officers.

The Tribunal also quashed three transfer orders involving senior IAS officers, including that of Dr B Ashok — currently serving as agricultural production commissioner and principal secretary — and directed the state government to strictly adhere to the IAS Cadre Rules, 2014 while making postings and transfers.

The order came on a petition by the Kerala IAS Association, which sought a declaration that posts notified by the Union government as belonging to the IAS Kerala cadre must be filled only by serving IAS officers.

A Bench comprising Justice Sunil Thomas, judicial member, and V Rama Mathew, administrative member, said that if any of these cadre posts are currently held by non-IAS officers or retired IAS officers, they must be removed immediately and the posts should remain vacant until a serving IAS officer is appointed.

In a significant observation, the Tribunal declared that the appointment of current Excise Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar — an IPS officer — was illegal. Ajith Kumar, who had been serving as additional director general of police, was shifted from police duties and appointed excise commissioner amid controversies surrounding the disruption of Thrissur Pooram and allegations raised by legislator P V Anvar.