Dissent in CPM over move to field Jayachandran instead of M M Mani

IDUKKI: Dissent has surfaced within the CPM in Idukki district over indications that the state leadership may consider K K Jayachandran as its candidate from Udumbanchola assembly constituency, instead of incumbent MLA M M Mani.

According to party sources, the CPM district leadership had recommended only Mani’s name after assessing the electoral situation in the constituency. District leaders maintain that Mani continues to enjoy considerable grassroots sup port and remains the most electorally viable candidate to retain the seat for the LDF.

However, the state leadership is learnt to be examining the possibility of fielding Jayachandran, currently a member of the CPM state secretariat. This has reportedly caused unease among sections of the district leadership, who argue that replacing Mani could adversely affect the party’s prospects in the constituency.

Mani, who has represented Udumbanchola for two consecutive terms, secured victory in the previous assembly elections with a margin exceeding 38,000 votes. Jayachandran is a senior CPM leader and a former MLA from Udumbanchola. He was serving as the CPM Idukki district secretary when Mani, who had held the post for 27 years, landed in controversy following a speech in 2012.