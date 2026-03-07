In picture-perfect Fort Kochi, no tourist postcards to send home

KOCHI: There was a time when no journey was truly complete without sending a postcard home. It was tradition, a cherished reminder of a memorable trip.

Social media changed that. Yet, some tourists still follow the ritual religiously.

Which was why many were disappointed to learn that the historic post office at one of Kerala’s most visited cultural destinations, Fort Kochi, no longer stocks the picture postcards that celebrate the history, culture and arts of the coastal neighbourhood. It only has the standard yellow ones.

“They are no doubt practical, but hardly the keepsake that most travellers expect,” said a tourist TNIE spoke to. She was disheartened that there were no postcards available to send to her family in Romania.

Even Esther Chawngthu from Mizoram felt let down. “There’s so much activity here in art and culture. And yet, there are no postcards to send. The postal staff suggested I get one from a nearby stationery shop,” she said.

Ironically, the Fort Kochi post office itself is a heritage structure. “For many tourists, posting a letter from such a historic building could be a meaningful experience. However, it’s not explored,” Esther said.

The absence of postcards means the post office is missing out on both revenue and an opportunity to engage travellers with the city’s cultural memory.

The issue, alarmingly, is not limited to Fort Kochi. Even the India Post head office, also a philately bureau, on Kochi mainland, does not stock tourist postcards.