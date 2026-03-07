Kerala assembly elections: Jaleel to contest 4th time from Thavanur

MALAPPURAM: Ending weeks of speculation over the LDF candidate in Thavanur, incumbent MLA K T Jaleel has confirmed to TNIE that he will contest the Assembly election for the fourth consecutive time.

Jaleel said he was initially reluctant to enter the fray again, but persistent persuasion from the CPM leadership compelled him to reconsider his decision. “For the past three terms I contested from Thavanur out of my own choice. This time the situation is different. The LDF suffered setbacks in the local body elections and this is a time when we must stand firmly with the party. The CPM has supported me at many crucial moments and gave me the opportunity to contest to the assembly under its banner. If I refuse the party’s decision now, it would amount to a serious dishonour,” Jaleel said.

Jaleel also said that the Congress and the IUML were locked in a fierce tussle over the Thavanur seat when he earlier indicated that he might not contest this time.

“Now the IUML is no longer keen on the seat and the Congress is still searching for a candidate. Over the past 15 years, I have implemented several development projects in the constituency. I have no doubt that the people of Thavanur will stand with me again,” he said.LDF has decided to field him again, believing that retaining maximum seats will be crucial for continuation of the government.