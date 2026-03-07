Kerala assembly elections: Thushar in the fray from Kuttanad, Sabu refuses to contest

KOCHI: Expecting the declaration of assembly election in Kerala next week, the BJP leadership has asked senior leaders to start preparations in their constituencies.

Meanwhile, the national leadership has taken a stand that senior leaders of all NDA allies should contest. While Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally is considering to contest from Kuttanad, Twenty20 chairman Sabu M Jacob has refused to contest and prefers to coordinate the campaign.

The NDA has allocated Kayamkulam and Kuttanad constituencies to the BDJS in Alappuzha district. Though the BJP wanted to field senior leader Sobha Surendran from Kayamkulam, the BDJS refused to concede the seat. This forced the BJP to shift Sobha to Palakkad.

Sobha, who arrived in Palakkad on Thursday has sought the blessings of senior leaders of the RSS before launching the campaign. Curiously, the BDJS has now demanded Aroor seat where the BJP has increased its vote share to 45,000 in the recently held local body polls. The seat may either go to the BDJS or the BJP national leadership may introduce a surprise candidate there.

Former state president K Surendran had started working in Manjeshwaram constituency in the first week of February itself. State vice-president C Krishnakumar has been meeting people in Malampuzha constituency for more than a month.