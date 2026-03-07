Kerala set to bring in government job quota for transgender persons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a community long pushed to the margins of public employment, Kerala may be on the cusp of a quiet but significant shift. In a first for the state, the social justice department has proposed a 1% horizontal reservation for transgender persons within the existing quota system for government jobs.

The initiative follows directives from the Kerala High Court, urging the state to put in place mechanisms that ensure reservation for transgender persons in education and public employment. In 2014, the Supreme Court had also issued similar directives to the Centre and the state government.

As an immediate step, the state plans to create supernumerary posts to appoint three transgender candidates who have qualified the state PSC examination in their respective categories. The move is intended as an interim arrangement until a formal reservation framework is implemented. “The proposal is placed before the state cabinet for approval,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu told TNIE.

Only a cabinet approval needed to create sub-quota

As the reservation does not exceed the overall quota limit set by the Supreme Court, only a cabinet approval will be required to create the sub-quota.

The model of horizontal reservation would provide separate quotas within each vertical category such as SC, ST, OBC and the General Category. Accordingly, 1% of posts in each of these categories would be reserved for transgender persons. At present, the 4% reservation for persons with disabilities operates in a similar manner.