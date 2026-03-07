Keralites shine in civil services exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites made their mark in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2025, the results of which were announced on Friday.

While nearly a dozen candidates from the state secured spots within the top 200 ranks, at least 28 aspirants from Kerala have been placed within the top 500. According to unconfirmed reports, Sruthii R, with an all-India rank of 18 is of Kerala origin. However, as per an official list released by the Kerala State Civil Services Academy, Sreeja J S from Thiruvananthapuram, with an all-India rank of 57, was the highest-ranked candidate from the state. Aditya Narayan H from Kollam, with an all-India rank of 68 was the other candidate from Kerala who figured in the top-100 all-India ranks.

The other toppers from the state are: Gopika B from Thiruvananthapuram (105), Ajay R Raj from Kozhikode (109), and Vineeth Lohidakshan from Ernakulam (129). The other Keralites in the top 200 ranks are: Sreelakshmi V C from Thrissur (133), Vishnupriya from Thrissur (149), Surya V K from Thiruvananthapuram (162), Divya S from Kottayam (166), Kajal Raju from Kasaragod (167) and Nithin Pradeep from Kannur (172).

While 13 candidates from the state bagged all-India ranks between 200 and 400, another 22 bagged the remaining positions. As per the official list, a total of 46 candidates from the state have qualified the examination.