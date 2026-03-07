Mahatma Gandhi & Sree Narayana Guru are my mentors: Rahul Gandhi

KOLLAM: In today’s world politics and international relations are headed towards darkness, opined Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the historic meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, in Kollam on Friday, Rahul said he considered both Gandhi and Guru as mentors.

“Nowadays, politics and international relations seem to be heading towards darkness, with many people falling into it. Instead of trying to understand the opposite side, attempts are being made to destroy. In politics you view the other side with enmity,” he said. Rahul said he’s fighting for the Constitution of India.

“I’m fighting for the Constitution of India. Everybody says it’s a book that India adopted after its Independence. But I believe that it is an expansion of ideologies and testimony of the country’s rich culture,” Rahul said. “The Constitution stands for love and mutual respect. It says that people who are marginalised shouldn’t be ignored, and that they must be given due consideration,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said Sree Narayana Guru and Gandhi stood for truth and non-violence. “They both preached these ideologies. When giants meet, they are humble.

But when small-minded people meet, there is arrogance. Are people seriously treading the paths of both these leaders? For me Gandhi and Guru are mentors, ones who direct our path.

Gandhi fought against the strongest system in the world. No matter what they did to him, it didn’t affect him. They could have jailed or killed him. That’s the difference between force and power. The British empire had force but no ethical power. Gandhi had ethical power,” Rahul added.