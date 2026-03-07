Make Kerala polls model for world, CEC Gyanesh Kumar tells parties

KOCHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday urged political parties in Kerala to ensure that the conduct of the upcoming assembly elections serves as a model not only for the country but also for the world.

Addressing representatives of national and state political parties at a meeting in Kochi, he said the recently completed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state was done in a transparent manner.

He reiterated that voters could still submit Forms 6, 7 and 8 for inclusion, deletion or correction in the electoral rolls. Appeals can also be filed before the district magistrate or the chief electoral officer under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he said.

Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala to review preparations for the assembly elections, held the meeting along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar.

According to Election Commission officials, most political parties appreciated the Election Commission of India for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the SIR exercise in Kerala. Several parties also acknowledged the work carried out by the booth level officers during the revision process.

‘Should strictly curb use of money power during polls’

During the interaction, political parties urged the Election Commission to take stringent steps to curb the use of money power and distribution of liquor and freebies during elections. Some parties also requested the commission to consider local festivals while finalising the polling schedule.