Posters against Congress leader Abin Varkey surface in Kerala's Aranmula constituency

PATHANAMTHITTA: Posters targeting Congress leader Abin Varkey appeared in various parts of the Aranmula constituency on Thursday, triggering controversy within local political circles. The posters were spotted near the District Congress Committee (DCC) office and the press club in Pathanamthitta town.

They were widely pasted across areas including Aranmula, Omallur, Chenneerkara, Elanthoor and Kozhencherry. The posters, carrying the label “Congress workers,” bore the headline “We don’t want Abin Varkey for Pathanamthitta.”

They urged the party leadership to consider the sentiments of grassroots workers and demanded that local leaders be given preference in the district. The posters also stated that the self-respect of ordinary Congress workers should not be compromised by fielding someone unfamiliar with the district’s political activities.

Meanwhile, District Youth Congress secretary Nahas Pathanamthitta alleged that the posters were a “third-rate tactic of someone while the district is all set to receive winners of Congress.”