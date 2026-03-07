Raging West Asia conflict unsettles Kerala's tourism sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The escalating conflict in West Asia has begun to rattle Kerala’s tourism sector, triggering travel disruptions, cancellations and uncertainty in key international markets. Tour operators said the crisis has started affecting travel plans and promotional events aimed at attracting visitors from the Gulf countries, which form a crucial segment of Kerala’s off-season tourism market.

Jihad Hussain, MD of Gateway Malabar Holidays, said major tourism events scheduled in the Gulf currently stand postponed. “We were supposed to participate in the Saudi Arabian Travel Mart at the end of March. It has been postponed. Another major event – the Kuwait Travel and Tourism Exhibition scheduled for early April – is also likely to be rescheduled,” he said.

Stakeholders said the timing of the crisis is particularly concerning as tour operators were preparing to market Kerala aggressively in Gulf countries ahead of the summer travel season. Industry insiders warned that a prolonged crisis could severely affect the state’s premium tourism segment, which relies heavily on visitors from West Asia, who account for 20% of Kerala’s foreign tourist arrivals.

“We were expecting a good volume of visitors from the Gulf after Ramzan. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty,” said Jihad. “However, if the situation settles within a couple of weeks, we could see a sudden surge in travel as people are stressed and looking for relaxation. Kerala’s ayurveda and wellness tourism can benefit. Premium resorts in Kerala largely survive on the Arab market during June, July and August. Wellness centres and ayurveda hospitals also depend heavily on these visitors. We bring around 6,000 Arab tourists every year,” Jihad said.

Unlike backpacking tourists from Europe who can be spotted across tourist destinations, Gulf visitors typically stay in high-end resorts and luxury hotels.