Young innovators in Kerala are giving modern farming a field day

KOZHIKODE: Imagine managing a sprawling mushroom farm or a high-tech greenhouse from your living room or halfway across the globe. For farmers of Kerala, this is no longer a vision, but a reality delivered by five young engineering graduates who are turning the agricultural sector on its head. Led by Abhinav Bavos, their startup, Agrowtein Labs, is giving the “harsh, manual labour” era of farming a sophisticated, high-tech makeover.

The seeds of their innovation were sown at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, where Abhinav teamed up with classmates Onesimos K K, from Alappuzha, and the Idukki trio of Mathew Jais, Christin Jose Kuruvilla, and Alosh Johny.

“This was our dream. We started with pump automation for paddy fields and then moved into developing a comprehensive system,” says Abhinav, from Koorachundu, Kozhikode.

At the heart of it all is Agrowtrack, a compact device that acts as a digital sentinel in the field. By monitoring critical parameters such as soil moisture, temperature, and carbon dioxide levels, it beams real-time data onto a web dashboard. But the system does more than just watch: it thinks.