Actor Mammootty visits Wayanad township, hails project as reflection of state’s collective conscience

KALPETTA: In a gesture of solidarity, actor Mammootty on Saturday, visited the state government’s model township built for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides. Arriving at the site around noon, the actor spent several hours walking through the settlement, visiting newly constructed homes and engaging in lighthearted conversations with students and residents.

The township, which has garnered global attention for its rapid and resilient rehabilitation efforts, was established to support families displaced by the massive landslide that struck on July 30, 2024.

Mammootty told reporters that the township is more than just a housing project; it is a reflection of the state’s collective conscience. “(The township) was built with the effort of the people of Kerala who came together for those who suffered a calamity. It belongs to the people,” the actor said.

He further noted that the government is utilising funds collected from the public to rebuild lives. “What we see here is the social capital of Kerala. This is the greatest example of that.”

Following the visit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to thank the actor for his presence and the morale boost he provided to the community. “Scripting a new history of survival, the Wayanad township we built has already gained worldwide attention. Today, Mammootty visited the township. His visit is a great inspiration to the township residents who are about to start a new life with the strength of hopes and dreams,” the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

The rehabilitation project is being developed on 64.4075 hectares of land at the Elstone Estate in Kalpetta, which the government acquired on April 11, 2025, after a legal battle depositing `44.33 crore in court. A total of 410 climate-resilient houses are being constructed to eventually accommodate 1,662 members from 402 families.