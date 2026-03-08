Bridge ends decades of isolation for islanders of Perumbalam

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday opened the Perumbalam Bridge, one of the most impressive bridges in the state in terms of both size and design.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of `106 crore using funds from KIIFB, is expected to ease travel difficulties for nearly 12,000 residents of Perumbalam island.

The 1,157-metre-long bridge, built across the Vembanad Lake, is the longest bridge constructed across a lake in Kerala. It has a width of 11 metres and features three distinctive bow-string arches in rainbow colours at the central span, making it a major architectural attraction.

The project fulfils a decades-long dream of the people of Perumbalam Island. Thousands gathered at the venue to witness the inauguration ceremony.

The chief minister’s motorcade arrived near the bridge around noon, following which he officially inaugurated the bridge by cutting the ribbon amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian were also present at the event. After the inauguration, the chief minister’s convoy travelled through the bridge to the other side.

Along with the bridge opening, a KSRTC bus service was also launched to Perumbalam island. Residents welcomed the first KSRTC bus bearing the ‘Perumbalam Island’ signboard with enthusiastic applause as it crossed the bridge.