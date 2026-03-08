For Gifty, Karate is passion, life as she strives to shine in a male bastion

THRISSUR: She is young. She has the will power. And she leads. Gifty Maria George from Kanimangalam in Thrissur district is an inspiration to several young girls and boys who enter the field of Karate, a martial arts, a field marked by male dominance.

At 23, challenging all stereotypes, Gifty opened her own coaching club and won the district championship, proving detractors wrong. It was during her school days that Gifty started taking Karate classes.

"I was actually more into dance and arts. To try a hand in sports, I joined chess classes. Since there were not many girls for it in my school, St Joseph's, Kuriachira, they asked me to opt for some other item. My father insisted on taking Karate instead of dance. Earlier, I was reluctant to even attend the classes and missed some. But, gradually my attitude changed and I started loving it when I won a tournament at the district level in 2015. I decided to pursue it further," shared Gifty.

At the age of 18, after completing her Pus two, Gifty started Karate coaching, despite criticism from many senior people. From following discipline throughout to taking up the responsibilities as a coach, Gifty had to face a lot of challenges to pursue her passion.

"I still remember, a senior-most Karate coach yelling at me: 'You are a girl and you wouldn't go far in this field.' I wanted to prove him wrong. I wanted to test my limit, which pushed me further," she added.

Presently, Gifty's academy - Alpha Kicks - has six branches in Thrissur district and trains several students. Her student Archana opened her own Karate coaching academy recently. One of the main focus areas for Gifty is providing training sessions for girls on self-defence.