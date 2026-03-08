Generational shift looms as KC(J) faces pressure from Congress ahead of Kerala polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (Joseph faction) appears to be set for a generational transition, with strong indications that its chairman P J Joseph may opt out of contesting the forthcoming assembly elections, making the way for his son, Apu John Joseph’s debut entry into electoral politics.

The party’s high-powered committee is expected to deliberate on the matter after March 7. Should Joseph decide to step aside, his son, Apu John Joseph, is likely to be fielded from Thodupuzha assembly constituency, marking a significant shift in the party’s leadership dynamics. On the other hand, bilateral discussions are on between the Congress and KC(J) over seat sharing.

Veteran leader P J Joseph has won from the Thodupuzha constituency 10 times since 1970. Apu has been active in the party after he was made the state coordinator. However, he had so far chosen to stay away from electoral politics.

Though there is apprehension about the changing power equation in the party if P J Joseph keeps away from electoral politics, particularly between Apu and Mons Joseph MLA , who currently occupies the number two position, the leadership has brushed aside such concerns.

“Even if PJ Joseph steps aside from electoral politics, he will continue as the party chairman,” said a Kerala Congress leader. “Thus, he will continue to take the key decisions.”

Several leaders are of the view that Joseph should contest from Thodupuzha considering the evolving political atmosphere. Though the Congress has communicated to P J Joseph that he should consider contesting from the Idukki assembly constituency, the party leadership has dismissed the suggestion so far. Apu has also informed the leadership that he would consider contesting the elections, if P J Joseph opted out of the contest.