Kerala HC forms all-women bench for family disputes ahead of Women's Day

KOCHI: In a symbolic step on the eve of International Women’s Day, the High Court has decided to constitute a division bench comprising only women judges to hear family-related cases. The new roster in the court will come into effect from March 9.

The new bench, consisting of Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Shobha Annamma Eapen, will consider cases related to family courts, matrimonial appeals, and petitions filed under various laws concerning the welfare of children and senior citizens.

It will also hear appeals under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Until now, these matters were being heard by a division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha.

Earlier, on March 8, 2022, the High Court created history by constituting its first-ever all-women full bench to hear a case. The special bench comprised then Justices Anu Sivaraman, V Shircy, and M R Anitha. The bench was formed to hear a petition related to the Guruvayur Devaswom donation case.

According to the High Court website, the new division bench will continue until further orders.