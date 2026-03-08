Kerala LoP Satheesan popular as CM candidate, says pre-poll survey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has emerged as the popular choice for chief minister, according to a pre-poll survey. While Satheesan garnered 25.2% support, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is close behind with 21.5%, as per a survey conducted by Vote Vibe, a public opinion platform. Going by the survey, CPM’s K K Shailaja has 15.8% support while BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has 10%, closely followed by Shashi Tharoor with 9.2%.

The survey also sheds light on the growth of the saffron front in the state. Noticeably about 27.7% of the respondents felt that the LDF would bear the brunt of BJP’s growth in the state, while 18.7 % opined that it would be damaging for the UDF.

The UDF allegation of a tacit alliance between the CPM and the BJP had an equal share of both backers and dissenters. While 33.6% agreed to the UDF allegation, 32.3% disagreed. Similarly the allegation over IUML likely to act as a backseat driver if the UDF comes to power, got traction from 35.1% voters, while 33.3% opposed the same.

Even though the Opposition leader garnered decent support as the chief ministerial candidate, the fight between the two fronts remains a close contest. While 35.8% rated the overall performance of the state government as positive, about 44.3% responded negatively.