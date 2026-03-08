No need to fear the paranormal: Professor George Mathew

Can you tell us about a personal psychic experience you have had?

I have not had spectacular experiences like people imagine. But small things happen daily. When I go for a walk and observe a bird, it senses it, turns toward me, and flies away. If I don’t observe it, it continues to sit there. When we observe a being, it can sense it... that’s telepathy. A cat I see daily greets me in its language, knowing I am watching. These are psychic experiences.

Does scent create any psychic experience?

Certainly. Scent is a chemical phenomenon. Ganja intake can give psychic experiences. Psychedelic drugs suppress higher brain centres and hence people can transcend their physical limitations. This brain transcendence is the psychic experience.

Can hypnosis be used to detect or alter the psychic experience of a person?

A lot of experiments have proved that hypnosis cannot alter psychic experience.

Will hypnosis help in crime investigation?

Very rarely. It won’t work on hardened criminals and hence evidence collected this way is not legally accepted. Police may do narcoanalysis and get some clues.

Films show demonic presence in artefacts like dolls…

It’s a big misunderstanding that spirits possess objects. The reality is that all objects have associated vibrations. If you hand over a handbag you use to a psychic, he may be able to tell your name and major incidents that happened in your life.

Is that perception scientific?

Many things are hypothetic. In science, hypotheses are allowed. Definite evidence is rare. But to explain many things, we need to use it as a hypothesis.

Do people who believe in occult practices come to you? Are such practices increasing in society?

It’s mostly linked to superstitions. When those who strongly believe in sorcery/occult practices come to me, instead of counselling I send them to occult practitioners. They have certain rituals. Mostly, they do nothing; but because of the clients’ faith in the rituals, they get relief.

How do you perceive self-styled godmen?

Many godmen are deluded; they may have had a little bit of psychic experiences. They then decide on their own that they are God. We can’t do anything about it.

There’s a social trend called manifestation. How do you explain it?

If we do something to trigger an artificial result, its reverse will also work, while doing it. When someone who believes she isn’t beautiful writes down hundred times ‘I’m beautiful’, she’s inwardly telling herself hundred times that she isn’t beautiful. It’ll only add to her inferiority complex. Only those without confidence go in for such artificial methods. I don’t think manifestation is effective. Confidence and hard work are the best way to manifest. If we don’t have fear in our minds, we can manifest anything.

What exactly is the aim you are moving towards?

Aimlessness is my aim. Whatever has to happen, keeps on happening. We don’t need to go in pursuit of anything.

Do you pray?

We pray because we don’t have trust. In fact, trust should not be based on a specific concept. Absolute trust/faith is universal. If we think that whatever happens is part of the universal scheme of things, then we need not pray to change it (smiles).

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Aparna Nair, Unnikrishnan S, Parvana K B B P Deepu (Photos) Pranav V P (video)