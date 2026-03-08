Wheelchair-bound, 96-year-old voter steals the spotlight in Kerala

KOCHI: Wheelchair-bound and frail with age, 96-year-old P V Vishalam stole the spotlight during the honouring of the elderly voter icon, symbolising both lifelong service and steadfast commitment to democracy.

It was a special moment for Vishalam, as she was honoured by the Election Commission as part of assembly election preparations in the state.

Vishalam began her career in 1956 at the age of 23 when she joined government service as a midwife — a profession rooted in care, compassion and service to society. For three decades, she served in the public health sector, helping bring new lives into the world and supporting families during crucial moments.

After retiring from government service in 1986, Vishalam continued to work in several private hospitals. Her dedication to healthcare remained unwavering as she extended her service until 2003, marking nearly five decades in the profession.

According to the Election Commission of India, Vishalam, remains a proud voter whose presence on the electoral roll is a reminder that civic responsibility knows no age. Her life continues to inspire many, reflecting a legacy of public service and an enduring faith in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also honoured Sherin Antony, a social activist and prominent leader within the transgender community in Kerala.

Voting is one of the most powerful ways through which citizens can shape politics, influence governance and ensure that their voices are represented in the democratic system, the Commission said while honouring Sherin.