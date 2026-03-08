Women officers lead night patrols to combat illegal fishing in Kerala waters

KASARGOD: “After my first time out on patrol, I vowed to never do it again,” says Dr Chandana Dinakaran, fisheries extension officer (FEO) with the district fisheries department.

Three years on, she is among the four women officers who are part of night vigils, sailing the high seas and apprehending vessels from Karnataka carrying out illegal fishing in Kerala’s territorial waters.

Kasaragod’s fisheries sector is predominantly traditional. There are hardly 100 small trawlers, mostly made of wood, besides the flotilla of country boats. The local fishermen, who largely depend on coastal fishing, had their livelihoods upended by steel-hulled Karnataka trawlers and purse-seiners which operate in the same waters at night.

After the issue assumed menacing proportions, the department decided to conduct night patrolling to flush out illegal boats. It recruited five FEOs — comprising four women and a man — and stationed them in the district in 2023.

The patrol team, consisting of the marine-enforcement wing, coastal police and crew, needed an impound officer, to lead it. For senior officials, it was a tough call to make as sailing the high seas poses risk and night patrolling, especially during windy and monsoon months, required sea legs (expertise to sail without getting seasick).

After deliberations, the young recruits were put on the task.

“Since four of us were women, we started out in groups of two. Once we learned the nuances of handling the sea, we started going solo with patrol teams,” says Aiswarya S.

Despite the difficulties, the FEOs, especially the women, have carved a name for themselves. “One should see the look of disbelief on the faces of the illegal fishers our women officers apprehend,” says Mohammed Iqbal, the patrol boat pilot. Boat owners who arrive to pay fines feel similarly dumbfounded, other crew members say.