Women officers lead night patrols to combat illegal fishing in Kerala waters

KASARGOD: “After my first time out on patrol, I vowed to never do it again,” says Dr Chandana Dinakaran, fisheries extension officer (FEO) with the district fisheries department.
Three years on, she is among the four women officers who are part of night vigils, sailing the high seas and apprehending vessels from Karnataka carrying out illegal fishing in Kerala’s territorial waters.
Kasaragod’s fisheries sector is predominantly traditional. There are hardly 100 small trawlers, mostly made of wood, besides the flotilla of country boats. The local fishermen, who largely depend on coastal fishing, had their livelihoods upended by steel-hulled Karnataka trawlers and purse-seiners which operate in the same waters at night.
After the issue assumed menacing proportions, the department decided to conduct night patrolling to flush out illegal boats. It recruited five FEOs — comprising four women and a man — and stationed them in the district in 2023.
The patrol team, consisting of the marine-enforcement wing, coastal police and crew, needed an impound officer, to lead it. For senior officials, it was a tough call to make as sailing the high seas poses risk and night patrolling, especially during windy and monsoon months, required sea legs (expertise to sail without getting seasick).
After deliberations, the young recruits were put on the task.
“Since four of us were women, we started out in groups of two. Once we learned the nuances of handling the sea, we started going solo with patrol teams,” says Aiswarya S.
Despite the difficulties, the FEOs, especially the women, have carved a name for themselves. “One should see the look of disbelief on the faces of the illegal fishers our women officers apprehend,” says Mohammed Iqbal, the patrol boat pilot. Boat owners who arrive to pay fines feel similarly dumbfounded, other crew members say.
“Our fishermen depend on the coastal waters for their livelihood. Boats from the neighbouring state cannot operate in our waters, stresses FEO Arunendu Ramakrishnan.
“But apprehending sea-hardened fishermen at sea at night is no easy task. They are adept at fleeing with their higher-powered vessels. But they become sitting ducks after they drop their massive nets,” says FEO Tessy K S.
“Moreover, manoeuvring apprehensions pose life-threatening situations. A badly timed jump from our vessel onto an apprehended boat can prove fatal, says Chandana, who recalled a mid-sea incident in which a marine enforcement official had his leg entangled in rope during one such operation. “The injury was severe and the leg had to be amputated. It was an agonizing six-hour journey back to shore with the officer bleeding profusely.”
Another dangerous scenario presents itself when apprehending purse-seiners involved in light fishing. When the patrol boat tries to apprehend such operators, patrollers risk injury from the high-voltage light bulbs that can go bust with glass pieces flying in all directions like shrapnel.
Women officers have suggested that there be a permanent patrol station in Manjeshwar, which is the entry point to the district for illegal boats. The present station is at Madakkara, which is almost at the border with Kannur. Their proposals have been sent to the state government.
“We have collected more than `2 crore in fines from illegal boat operators in the last three years. Their activity has been greatly curtailed because of our FEOs,” deputy director of fisheries K A Labeeb says.
Troublesome Neighbour
Fishing trawlers from Karnataka and purse-seiners from Mangaluru indulge in banned and destructive fishing practices, including:
Bottom trawling near the coast
Bull or air trawling
Use of smaller mesh
Light fishing
Troublesome Neighbour
Fishing trawlers from Karnataka and purse-seiners from Mangaluru indulge in banned and destructive fishing practices, including:
Bottom trawling near the coast
Bull or air trawling
Use of smaller mesh
Light fishing
Patrolling duty
Every FEO makes four to five trips every month
If the department receives intel about heavy movement of illegal boats, emergency patrols are taken out
Each patrol lasts from six to 12 hours based on the number of apprehensions
Each patrol covers nearly 60km of coastline, and territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles