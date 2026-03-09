Dr Vandana Das murder: Three years on, parents await verdict

KOLLAM: A mere 23-year-old woman, Dr Vandana Das, had just started her career in medicine. A promising young doctor, Vandana was a ray of hope for her parents K G Mohandas and T Vasantha Kumari. All of that changed on May 10, 2023, when she was stabbed to death by an intoxicated man, while on duty.

The couple is currently awaiting the Kollam Additional Sessions Court’s verdict, scheduled to be heard on March 17.

Around 1 am on May 10, 2023, the police emergency cell number 112 received a call requesting help from the accused Sandeep S, a 42-year-old school teacher, alleging that he was attacked by a gang. Around 3 am, police located him near his house in Pooyapally and found him with visible injuries. He was brought to the casualty wing allegedly in an inebriated condition.

When the medical staff was attending him, he turned violent and attacked them, including Vandana, who was stabbed 11 times with a pair of scissors. She was first taken to a private hospital in Kottarakara and later to Thiruvananthapuram where she breathed her last.

The 1,000-page chargesheet document included the statements of 136 witnesses, CCTV footage and scientific evidence. In the postmortem report it was found that the cause of death was multiple stabs that caused damage to the internal organs.