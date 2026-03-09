Former Alathur MLA Gopinath sworn in as Guruvayur Devaswom chief

GURUVAYUR: Former Alathur MLA A V Gopinath assumed charge as the 16th chairman of the Guruvayur Devaswom on Sunday. M U Shinija also took oath as new member of the Devaswom administrative committee.

The oath was administered by Devaswom Commissioner and Revenue-Devaswom Secretary M G Rajamanickam at a function held at Vaishnavam Auditorium near the South Nada of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple.

The state government nominated Gopinath and Shinija to the Devaswom administrative committee following the vacancies created after former chairman V K Vijayan and board member K P Viswanathan stepped down.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the administrative committee met at the Devaswom conference hall. During the meeting, board member C Manoj proposed Gopinath’s name for the post of chairman, which was supported by K S Balagopal, following which he formally assumed office.

Guruvayur MLA N K Akbar, municipal chairperson Sunitha Aravindan, vice-chairperson Jyothi Raj, devaswom board members and officials attended. Shinija, a Kodungallur native, is the first woman member of the Guruvayur Devaswom administrative committee.