Kerala assembly polls: Four ministers in CPI list; Alankode Leelakrishnan to contest in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Springing major surprises in its candidates list, the CPI has decided to field writer Alankode Leelakrishnan from Thrissur. Seven sitting MLAs -- including the four party ministers -- are in the fray. The list also includes a party district secretary.
The CPI on Sunday finalised its candidates in all 25 constituencies allotted to the party for the forthcoming assembly elections. In a major decision, the party leadership has also decided to field Kaipamamgalam’s sitting MLA E T Taison from Paravoor to take on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
The party state executive and state council have approved the proposal of the state secretariat, excluding six MLAs who had completed the three-term limit. Senior leaders E Chandrasekharan, E K Vijayan, and Chittayam Gopakumar, the deputy speaker, were dropped from the list. Ernakulam district secretary N Arun will contest from Muvattupuzha.
Though there were demands to field three-term MLAs G S Jayalal and P S Supal, the leadership decided against it. Ajayaprasad will contest from Punalur while senior leader R Rajendran will be the candidate in Chathanoor.
Similarly, among legislators who have completed two consecutive terms, K Rajan, Mohammed Muhsin, Taison and V R Sunil Kumar were allowed to contest again.
In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi will contest instead of incumbent C C Mukundan. Senior woman leader P Vasantham will contest from Nadapuram. The party has decided to put independent candidates in Mannarkkad and Manjeri. In Peermade, where MLA Vazhoor Soman passed away recently, the party chose to field K Salim Kumar. In Vaikom, Pradeep Kumar will be fielded instead of sitting MLA C K Asha.
IN THE FRAY
Kanhangad: Govindan Pallikappil; Nadapuram: P Vasantham; Tirur: Ajith Koladi; Manjeri (CPI independent): P K Mustafa; Ernad: Shafeer Kizhissery; Mannarkkad (CPI independent): Manzil Becker; Pattambi: Mohammed Muhasin; Nattika: Geetha Gopi; Ollur: K Rajan; Kaipamangalam: K K Valsaraj; Kodungallur: V R Sunil Kumar; Muvattupuzha: N Arun; Vaikom: Pradeep Kumar; Peermade: K Salim Kumar; Adoor: Priji Sasidharan; Haripad: T T Jismon; Cherthala: P Prasad; Karunagapally: M S Thara; Punalur: Ajayaprasad; Chadayamangalam: J Chinchurani; Chathannoor: R Rajendran; Nedumangad: G R Anil; Chirayinkeezhu: Manoj Idamana