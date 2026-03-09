Kerala assembly polls: Four ministers in CPI list; Alankode Leelakrishnan to contest in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Springing major surprises in its candidates list, the CPI has decided to field writer Alankode Leelakrishnan from Thrissur. Seven sitting MLAs -- including the four party ministers -- are in the fray. The list also includes a party district secretary.

The CPI on Sunday finalised its candidates in all 25 constituencies allotted to the party for the forthcoming assembly elections. In a major decision, the party leadership has also decided to field Kaipamamgalam’s sitting MLA E T Taison from Paravoor to take on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

The party state executive and state council have approved the proposal of the state secretariat, excluding six MLAs who had completed the three-term limit. Senior leaders E Chandrasekharan, E K Vijayan, and Chittayam Gopakumar, the deputy speaker, were dropped from the list. Ernakulam district secretary N Arun will contest from Muvattupuzha.

Though there were demands to field three-term MLAs G S Jayalal and P S Supal, the leadership decided against it. Ajayaprasad will contest from Punalur while senior leader R Rajendran will be the candidate in Chathanoor.