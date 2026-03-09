Kerala eyes Maharashtra firm tie-up for own antivenom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving ahead with its plan to tackle cases of snakebites, which claimed 18 lives in 2025-26 and remain a major public health issue, the state government is exploring a partnership with Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), a Mumbai-based biopharmaceutical firm, to develop polyvalent anti-snake venom (ASV) tailored to species found in Kerala.

Under it, BSV would help establish a venom collection centre at the Thrissur Zoological Park in Puthur and provide technical expertise in venom extraction, storage and transportation.

The initiative is part of the government’s push to create indigenous ASV, which experts believe will be more effective against snakes found in Kerala. At present, the antivenom supplied from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is not fully effective here due to geographical and climatic variations.

“In our preliminary discussions, BSV expressed interest in using venom collected here to prepare antivenom specifically for Kerala,” said assistant conservator of forest Y Muhammad Anwar.

Kerala reports up to 45,000 cases of snakebites a year, with about 30% of them involving venomous snakes. Of these, roughly 335 cases are attributed to hump-nosed pit viper bites, which are difficult to treat as existing antivenom remains ineffective even at high doses.