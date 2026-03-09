Kerala govt has sealed its legacy by growing liquor trade, says KCBC circular

KOCHI: Accusing the government of being indifferent to the rise of alcoholism and drug abuse in the state, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) has said official efforts to arrest this trend are proving ineffective.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the KCBC’s temperance commission said the authorities’ apathy and inability to control such activities is worrying. On the contrary, the official line seems to be one of encouragement, as is evident from the rising number of liquor outlets, it said.

Anti-liquor and anti-drug activities are being carried out across 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in the state, Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, commission chairman, said in the circular, read out in churches across state.

“In 2016, there were 29 bars in the state, and the front that came to power that year promised not to add even a drop of alcohol to what was available in the market. However, after coming to power, the government’s policy shifted towards liquor abstinence.