Kerala introduces cyber protocol to shield students from AI perils

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a proactive move to address the complexities of the artificial intelligence (AI) era, the state has come out with a first-of-its-kind protocol for schools to ensure a secure digital learning environment and robust cyber defences for students.

The ‘Cyber Safety Protocol 2026’ has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the general education department, through a meticulous analysis of emerging AI-driven challenges and cyber crimes. It also aims to provide targeted directives for institutional heads, teachers, and parents.

The initiative encompasses 13 core objectives, including fostering awareness regarding the risks of sharing confidential data with generative AI, cultivating critical thinking towards digital content, identifying misinformation, and nurturing responsible digital citizenship.

Further, it defines nine key operational areas also, ranging from academic AI integration and administrative data management to the maintenance of secure online learning spaces.

“The protocol serves as a strategic extension of the ‘Sarvam AI Mayam’ training provided to six lakh parents this year, and will be supported by ongoing training sessions and cyber safety clinics for the entire educational community,” KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said.