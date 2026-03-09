KN Panikkar, a historian remembered for major contributions to research, academic institutions

KOCHI: Professor K. N. Panikkar made a lasting impact in both the teaching of history and historical research, and he will be remembered for his significant contributions to building and strengthening academic institutions. Over the years, he played a key role in shaping several institutions through his leadership and guidance.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) are among the institutions that developed strongly under his direction. Apart from this, he also headed Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady as Vice Chancellor, where he worked on revamping the institution.

Professor Panikkar was also closely associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, where his presence and academic activities were widely noted. His contribution to historical research through books, research papers and articles was extensive and covered many subjects.

He consistently defended the idea of a secular society and strongly advocated for its preservation. In his academic work, he also explored several areas of historiography, including Ayurveda, the history of ideology and women’s rights.

One of his most notable contributions was leading the Kerala Council for Historical Research in its efforts to uncover the archaeological discovery at Pattanam in Ernakulam district in Kerala. The excavation revealed a non-rural settlement that had international trade links, including connections with the Roman world.

Beyond his academic achievements, Professor Panikkar was also remembered by many students and scholars across the world as a mentor and guide. Many of them regarded him as their ‘Guru’ because of the warmth and support he offered through his mentorship.

A person like K. N. Panikkaronly happens once in a while in any field of academic enterprise. He was a blessing to the whole academic community of India and particularly for the State of Kerala. I myself had the great honour of succeeding him as the Chairperson of the KCHR.