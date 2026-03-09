'No one has the right to interfere in personal life': Kerala minister Ganesh Kumar on wife's cheating allegation

KOLLAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife, Bindu Menon, alleged that her husband was found in a compromising position with a woman on Saturday at their ancestral house in Valakam.

Without dismissing or accepting the allegations raised against him, the Minister said the reporters here in Pathanapuram that nobody has the right to interfere in his personal life.

Madhavikutty, Jawaharlal Nehru and Punathil Kunjabdulla have fallen in love, and I fell in love too. No one has the right to interfere in my personal life, he said.

"The allegation is politically motivated to target me for the upcoming elections. This is not an issue that affects the people of Kerala. Such allegations have been raised before," the minister said.

"Love is not a crime. Whether the allegations are true or not, it is a personal matter. I have clean records as a public servant without corruption. People of Pathanapuram will not believe this and judge me. The allegations raised now will increase my majority of votes. I thought I should not talk about matters at home, but I'm open. I have my enemies within the house earlier and now," Ganesh said.

When asked about Ex DGP and sister-in-law of Ganesh's wife, R Sreelekha, he asked the media, "Who is Sreelekha to interfere in this matter, and she is someone who has shown jealousy when Rajesh was given the Mayor seat."