Stray dog crisis: Five mobile ABC units to be launched across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the successful deployment of the state’s first portable Animal Birth Control (ABC) unit at Nedumangad, the state government is set to expand the initiative across the state to control the stray dog population.
The animal husbandry department plans to roll out five additional portable ABC units within the next three months. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the project, with each unit estimated to cost around Rs 40 lakh. The Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra will be roped in for designing and implementing the project.
A senior official from the department said the proposal will be submitted for government approval on Wednesday. “Nirmithi Kendra has extensive experience in constructing container-based modules, which are widely used by departments such as excise and animal husbandry at checkposts,” the official said.
The first portable ABC unit, developed by Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) in collaboration with NGO CAWA, became operational in October last year. The unit is equipped with facilities for two simultaneous surgeries, a fully air-conditioned operation theatre, generator, refrigerator, and a Wi-Fi-enabled camera monitoring system. At Nedumangad municipality, around 400 sterilisation surgeries have already been completed.
Officials said several improvements have been proposed to enhance the design of future units. “This is the first initiative of its kind in the country, piloted in Kerala. Based on field experience, we have suggested modifications such as sliding doors, increased kennel height, and other refinements to make the units more efficient and animal-friendly,” the official added.
As per the operational plan, each portable unit will be stationed in a local body for 45 days based on demand. Each dog will receive five days of post-operative care in accordance with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) norms. The sterilisation cost, estimated at Rs 2,100 per dog, will be covered by local bodies.
According to the 2019 livestock census, Kerala had approximately 2.89 lakh stray dogs and 8.36 lakh pet dogs. Though the department initially planned to introduce seven portable units, financial constraints limited the current roll-out to five. “If the government sanctions additional funds, more units can be introduced,” the official said.
However, since the department will not cover the cost of surgical equipment, district panchayats will be required to procure the necessary medical equipment, estimated at around Rs 10 lakh per unit.
Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has requested a portable ABC unit and identified Mannanthala as the proposed location. “The unit is currently undergoing maintenance and is expected to be operational here within 20 days,” a corporation official said.