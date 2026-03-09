Stray dog crisis: Five mobile ABC units to be launched across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the successful deployment of the state’s first portable Animal Birth Control (ABC) unit at Nedumangad, the state government is set to expand the initiative across the state to control the stray dog population.

The animal husbandry department plans to roll out five additional portable ABC units within the next three months. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the project, with each unit estimated to cost around Rs 40 lakh. The Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra will be roped in for designing and implementing the project.

A senior official from the department said the proposal will be submitted for government approval on Wednesday. “Nirmithi Kendra has extensive experience in constructing container-based modules, which are widely used by departments such as excise and animal husbandry at checkposts,” the official said.

The first portable ABC unit, developed by Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) in collaboration with NGO CAWA, became operational in October last year. The unit is equipped with facilities for two simultaneous surgeries, a fully air-conditioned operation theatre, generator, refrigerator, and a Wi-Fi-enabled camera monitoring system. At Nedumangad municipality, around 400 sterilisation surgeries have already been completed.