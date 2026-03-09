The tigress the wild failed to reclaim—Mangala’s six-year journey in captivity

IDUKKI: In the wild, a cub tiger that cannot keep pace rarely survives. When Mangala was found abandoned as a two-month-old inside Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in 2020, her poor vision and paralysed hind leg had already placed her at a disadvantage. What followed was a rare case of prolonged human intervention: years of treatment, rehabilitation and attempts to prepare her for a life the forest could not offer.

The cub was first spotted on the premises of Mangala Devi temple—which lent her its name—by forest watcher Viswan. Initially, forest staff hoped her mother would return. It did not happen. Within two days, the cub had grown weak. “It was shifted to the rescue centre in the reserve and given immediate care,” said Anuraj, former assistant forest veterinary officer at PTR.

There, Mangala was administered medication and rehabilitation for her injured leg. “With regular treatment, the leg improved over time,” he said. Her eyesight, however, remained a concern. Doctors diagnosed cataract along with corneal opacity. Instead of opting for immediate surgery, a panel of experts decided to attempt treatment first. It started showing results.