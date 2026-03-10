18 years on, Kanayi closes in on an elusive creation on home ground

KASARGOD: On Tuesday, as the Kasaragod district panchayat presented its budget, Kanayi Kunhiraman was spotted sitting near a sculpture he has been working on at the local’s body’s office for nearly two decades — ‘Endosulfan Victim’.

Though work on the 40ft-tall structure — depicting a mother holding a child ailing from exposure to endosulfan — commenced in 2008, the project was stalled several times, and now remains incomplete 18 years on.

In the mean time, age and failing health have taken a hit on the 86-year-old artist famous for his Yakshi and Sagarakanyaka sculptures.

He suffered a fall last year at his home and has been recuperating since. With a few projects on hand, Kanayi still has much on his hand. And it is the presence of his wife, Nalini, that keeps him going. “She is there always, taking care of everything, including public relations,” says Kanayi.

He has no hesitation to concede that his wife has inspired his art. “I met her when a friend of mine suggested the marriage proposal. My family had been looking for prospective brides. On seeing her, I immediately agreed to the alliance and we have been together since 1977,” says Kanayi.