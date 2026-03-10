Amid tensions, flights continue to operate in Kochi-West Asia sector

KOCHI: Even amid tensions in West Asia, flight services between Kochi and several Gulf destinations continued to operate on Monday.

According to Kochi airport officials, 14 incoming flights and 15 departures were scheduled in the West Asia sector, connecting Kochi with key cities in the Gulf.

Air India Express and Saudia operated the highest number of services (six each), followed by Emirates, Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi – four flights each. Oman Air and flydubai operated two flights each, while Akasa Air operated one.

Among the arrivals at Kochi were services from Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh. The departures were also bound for the same set of destinations across the Gulf region.

This continued connectivity between Kochi and major West Asian hubs have turned the former into a reliable air corridor, especially the Muscat route, for Indians returning home.

Given recent escalations in the ongoing conflict, airspace closures are likely and so are flight disruptions. Airport officials have urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates before proceeding to the airport. In the event of cancellations, airlines are expected to offer re-booking options or refunds in line with prevailing DGCA norms.