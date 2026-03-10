At 95, a Kerala artisan keeps flying tradition of making temple flags

KANNUR: A 95-year-old resident of Kannur’s Trichambaram has been quietly keeping a unique tradition alive for more than six decades. For over 65 years, P T Achutha Warrier has been sewing colourful flags used in temple festivals across Kannur. Achutha Warrier’s dedication and determination have made him highly respected in his field.

Known for his skill and precision, he has become the go-to person for temple committees and devotees looking for well-crafted festival flags.

People from different parts of the district approach him to prepare flags. Over the years, the demand for his work has grown so much that his flags have even made it outside the state.

“I started sewing clothes at the age of 18 and started making flags at 35,” Achutha Warrier said. “Making a flag requires patience and dedication. It usually takes about seven days to complete one flag, while it can be finished in around four days if I work continuously without break. I first stitched flags for the Trichambaram temple.”Despite his age, Achutha Warrier continues to hand stitch the intricate designs on the flags.

The patterns usually vary depending on the deity. Common designs featured on flags include eagles, lions, elephants, and ox — each crafted carefully by hand. At times, his disciple, Laxmanan, also assists him in completing flags.