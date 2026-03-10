BJP national leadership to finalise candidate list by March 13

KOCHI: The BJP national leadership is expected to finalise the candidate list for the Kerala assembly election by March 13. The party’s Central Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 12 and 13 in Delhi where the candidate list for the five states going to assembly polls will be finalised, said sources.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, national organising general secretary B L Santhosh, state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former presidents V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and Kummanam Rajasekharan will participate in the meeting.

The state leadership has submitted a list of three candidates each for all A class constituencies in the state and there are chances of some surprise candidates, including some actors, entering the fray this time.