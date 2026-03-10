Gopal Gowda Committee submits report on labour code

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to the list of Kerala’s differing stands with the Centre, the Gopal Gowda Committee has filed its report on the implications of the four labour codes enacted by the Union government.

The state government-appointed expert committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopal Gowda, in January, submitted a four-part report to Labour Minister V Sivankutty in an event held at Hotel Dimora here on Monday. The report has been handed over to the Labour Commissioner for further action.

The report, which states that the codes should be implemented without compromising the dignity and social justice ensured by the Constitution, has suggested that the state make three new laws for the workers in the unorganised sector. This includes the laws to ensure regular jobs for these employees, proper pay and welfare provisions.

Though ‘Labour’ falls under the concurrent list of the constitution, department officials informed that the state has the complete power to amend the labour laws while adhering to the framework provided by the four codes.

“These can be brought by analysing the peculiar labour conditions of Kerala. The government still stands by its earlier statement that no anti-labourer elements of the labour code will be implemented here,” the minister said in a press meet after the meeting.

The minister has sought immediate action on the report to prevent the denial of rights to workers and to ensure better benefits for them.