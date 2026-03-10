Kerala nurses' walkout leaves private healthcare sector shaken

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nurses in private hospitals have begun their largest strike since the Covid pandemic, demanding fair wages and recognition for their undervalued work. The protest, which disrupted services across many hospitals on Monday, has evoked mixed responses: while some hospitals agreed to raise salaries of nursing staff and tutors by Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, others refused to negotiate.

A draft government notification revising basic pay failed to ease tensions, with both the United Nurses Association (UNA) and hospital managements voicing complaints.

With nearly 75,000 nurses forming the backbone of 1,500 private hospitals in the state, the agitation has shaken the healthcare sector. The protesters are calling for a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000, improved working conditions, and an end to exploitative contractual jobs.

The demand for better wages dates back to 2012. In 2016, the Jagdish Prasad Committee, acting on a Supreme Court directive, recommended parity in pay and service conditions between government and private hospital nurses. UNA representatives noted that government nurses earn around Rs 60,000 a month, including allowances, while many private hospital nurses receive less than Rs 20,000 for the same work. Although the government revised basic pay in 2018, nurses remain dissatisfied. Another committee was set up in 2023, but “nothing much happened”, they pointed out.

“The cost of living has increased since the last revision. Even when the treatment cost rose and hospitals expanded, the salaries of nurses remained unchanged,” said UNA national president Jasminsha.