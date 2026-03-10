Kerala nurses' walkout leaves private healthcare sector shaken

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nurses in private hospitals have begun their largest strike since the Covid pandemic, demanding fair wages and recognition for their undervalued work. The protest, which disrupted services across many hospitals on Monday, has evoked mixed responses: while some hospitals agreed to raise salaries of nursing staff and tutors by Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, others refused to negotiate.
A draft government notification revising basic pay failed to ease tensions, with both the United Nurses Association (UNA) and hospital managements voicing complaints.
With nearly 75,000 nurses forming the backbone of 1,500 private hospitals in the state, the agitation has shaken the healthcare sector. The protesters are calling for a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000, improved working conditions, and an end to exploitative contractual jobs.
The demand for better wages dates back to 2012. In 2016, the Jagdish Prasad Committee, acting on a Supreme Court directive, recommended parity in pay and service conditions between government and private hospital nurses. UNA representatives noted that government nurses earn around Rs 60,000 a month, including allowances, while many private hospital nurses receive less than Rs 20,000 for the same work. Although the government revised basic pay in 2018, nurses remain dissatisfied. Another committee was set up in 2023, but “nothing much happened”, they pointed out.
“The cost of living has increased since the last revision. Even when the treatment cost rose and hospitals expanded, the salaries of nurses remained unchanged,” said UNA national president Jasminsha.
At the same time, smaller hospitals argued that higher salaries would force them to raise consultation fees and nursing charges, making operations financially unsustainable. “The hospitals affected are in discussion with district administrations to shift patients to government hospitals if need be. But we have decided not to support this illegal protest,” said Dr E K Ramachandran, state treasurer of the Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA).
“The nurses are relatively well paid. They are demanding a minimum salary to match that of an MBBS doctor. The treatment cost shall then be passed on to the public,” he added. He further argued that new recruits require training before becoming employable, making high basic salaries unacceptable for a six-hour shift.
“Bigger hospitals which charge a consultation fee of `500 to 800 can afford it, but not smaller hospitals. There is no margin in government insurance schemes. How can they sustain if there is no increase in revenue,” he said.
Ajay Viswambharan, UNA general secretary, highlighted unsafe patient loads.
“In some hospitals, a single nurse is responsible for up to 20 patients, far above the recommended nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:7. When the patient load is excessive, nurses struggle to complete their duties on time. This reform will ultimately enhance patient care,” he said.
Number of nurses
Private sector: 75,000
Public sector: 20,000
Number of private hospitals: 1,500
Nurses registered: 4.5 lakh
Current basic pay of nurses in private sector: Rs 20,000
Draft government notification revising basic pay
Minimum wage of nurses in private sector: Rs 25,450 to 28,000
Senior nurse: up to Rs 33,080