Man alleges major safety lapses as wife dies of burns suffered during pongala

KOZHIKODE: A housewife who suffered severe burns while preparing the pongala offering during the Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram has died while undergoing treatment, with her family alleging serious safety lapses at the ritual site.

The deceased is Vijisha, a housewife from West Hill in Kozhikode. She had suffered severe burns while participating in the pongala ritual near the KTDC Chaithram Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, where thousands of women gather annually to prepare the sacred offering in earthen pots.

According to her husband Dinesh Kumar, the accident occurred while Vijisha was cooking the pongala offering on a temporary hearth set up in front of the hotel premises.

He alleged that the hearths were placed extremely close to each other without adequate safety spacing. Dinesh claimed that the fire spread to Vijisha’s clothes from a stove that had been set up directly behind her.

He said the family had earlier raised concerns with police personnel stationed at the location. However, he alleged that officers told them they were “helpless” and unable to rearrange the hearths or enforce safer spacing.