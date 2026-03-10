Teeth that tell the truth: Inside the world of forensic odontology

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a cloudy afternoon. Dr S K Padmakumar was in the courtroom, anxiously awaiting sentencing in the first criminal case he was part of. As soon as the judge made the ruling — awarding the convict in the rape-attempt case, a migrant worker, a jail term — the victim, a 57-year-old woman, rushed towards Padmakumar and whispered: “Sir, I have something to tell you.”

The duo moved to a corner of the courtyard. “I was startled to learn that a rescue effort had landed her in trouble. According to her, she saw the migrant worker chasing a young girl and she intervened to save her. When the man turned on the woman, the girl ran away. She too managed to escape, though with bruises on her body and bites to the ear and face. We found the bite marks matching the suspect’s,” he adds.

“The woman said she didn’t divulge this to anyone fearing that it may affect the girl’s future. Her selfless love for a neighbour was humbling,” he says. For the doctor, it was just the beginning of a thrilling career where twists, turns and unexpected surprises awaited.

Currently heading the oral pathology and microbiology department at the Government Dental College in the state capital, Padmakumar was trained by the country’s pioneering forensic odontologist Dr Ashith B Acharya. Over the years, he has helped the police and judiciary deliver justice to victims of gruesome crimes, and also to save some from false accusations. Forensic odontology provides crucial supplementary evidence in the Indian legal system but faces a shortage of professionals.